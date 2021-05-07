Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €67.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €67.00 ($78.82) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.34% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €51.80 ($60.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.28.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

