Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €48.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.50 ($77.06).

Shares of STM stock opened at €65.75 ($77.35) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 55.84. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €36.88 ($43.39) and a 1 year high of €70.00 ($82.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

