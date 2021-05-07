Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.82 ($58.62).

Shares of SHL opened at €48.31 ($56.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €47.13 and a 200-day moving average of €43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52 week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

