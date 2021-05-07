Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.82 ($58.62).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL opened at €48.31 ($56.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €47.13 and a 200-day moving average of €43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52 week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.