Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LBAI. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 130,390 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

