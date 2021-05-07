Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for ON Semiconductor Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

ON opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

