IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.93 million during the quarter.
TSE IMG opened at C$3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.35. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$3.61 and a 1-year high of C$7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.40.
In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.