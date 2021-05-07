IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.93 million during the quarter.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.04.

TSE IMG opened at C$3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.35. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$3.61 and a 1-year high of C$7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

