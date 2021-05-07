Critical Comparison: Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) versus DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

DTF Tax-Free Income has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and Gladstone Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 7.44 -$1.87 million $0.81 13.56

DTF Tax-Free Income has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gladstone Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DTF Tax-Free Income and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTF Tax-Free Income 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

DTF Tax-Free Income pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DTF Tax-Free Income has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital -3.68% 10.83% 5.71%

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats DTF Tax-Free Income on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. was formed on November, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

