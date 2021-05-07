Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 13,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $818,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,837.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,632 shares of company stock worth $26,348,518. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

