Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

