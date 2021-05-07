Reviewing I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and Oncternal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A Oncternal Therapeutics -746.10% -150.58% -91.87%

This table compares I-Mab and Oncternal Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab $4.31 million 984.89 -$208.56 million ($28.90) -2.04 Oncternal Therapeutics $2.42 million 111.17 -$34.19 million ($1.56) -3.49

Oncternal Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than I-Mab. Oncternal Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than I-Mab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for I-Mab and Oncternal Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

I-Mab currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 178.90%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than I-Mab.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of I-Mab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

I-Mab beats Oncternal Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates also include Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat head and neck cancer and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin (TJ107), a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients with lymphopenia; and Plonmarlimab (TJM2), a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for rheumatoid arthritis and CAR-T-related therapies. In Addition, it is developing Lemzoparlimab (TJC4), a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Uliledlimab (TJD5), a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 for the treatment of cancers and potentially autoimmune diseases; TJX7, a novel CXCL13 antibody for autoimmune diseases; and TJ-C4GM and TJ-CLDN4B antibodies for treating oncology diseases. I-Mab has a strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company to develop and commercialize Lemzoparlimab. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy that targets Receptor tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1, which is in preclinical development as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers and solid tumors. In addition, it is developing TK216, an investigational small molecule that inhibits the E26 Transformation Specific family of oncoproteins. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreements with the Regents of the University of California; Georgetown University; Shanghai Pharmaceutical (USA) Inc.; Selexis S.A.; and University of Tennessee Research Foundation. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

