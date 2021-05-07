Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Warner Music Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMG. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

WMG opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after acquiring an additional 598,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

