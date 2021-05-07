Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$78.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

Shares of L opened at C$70.07 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$71.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

