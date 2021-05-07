Apollo Global Management, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

APO stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 914,003 shares of company stock worth $47,048,095. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $786,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $2,724,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 107,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 68,775 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.