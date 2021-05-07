AMETEK, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

AME opened at $135.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in AMETEK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

