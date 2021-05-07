RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.75.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.75. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.16 and a 52 week high of C$21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.99.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

