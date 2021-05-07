Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock.

PLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cormark upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.81.

TSE:PLC opened at C$34.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$18.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 54.62.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

