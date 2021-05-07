South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.75.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,595 shares of company stock worth $5,270,093. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in South State by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 104,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in South State by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in South State during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of South State by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 254,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that South State will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

