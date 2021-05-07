ATB Capital Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$40.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB raised shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$39.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.28. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

