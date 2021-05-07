Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.81.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$8.60 and a twelve month high of C$14.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.00.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

