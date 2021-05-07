Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$22.00” Price Target for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GEI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gibson Energy to an underperform rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.75.

TSE GEI opened at C$23.33 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 33.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.18.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.16%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

