Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

4/23/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

4/22/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

4/21/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

4/15/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

4/9/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

4/8/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

3/31/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

3/25/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

NYSE:FR opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,101,492 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

