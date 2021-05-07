QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

