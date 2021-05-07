Jefferies Financial Group Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

