Neuronetics’ (STIM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 809.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

