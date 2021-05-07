Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $221.00 to $265.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public traded as high as $264.61 and last traded at $263.83, with a volume of 17721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $262.78.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.83. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

