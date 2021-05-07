Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 9.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares traded down 9.1% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $18.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Skillz traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.42. 389,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,782,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at $341,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

