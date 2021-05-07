Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 5150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.49%.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

