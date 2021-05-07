Scotiabank Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$56.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.94.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$51.86 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.38 and a 12 month high of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.37.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

