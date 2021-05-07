Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.74. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

CHTR stock opened at $675.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $684.70. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $638.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.