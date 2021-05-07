Bausch Health Companies Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

NYSE:BHC opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $104,689,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,386,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,044,000 after acquiring an additional 369,275 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

