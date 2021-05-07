Esperion Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,075% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 put options.

ESPR stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $216,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 27,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,200,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

