Magellan Midstream Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 28,412 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,271% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,073 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMP. TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

