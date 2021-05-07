First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith expects that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

FRBA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $245.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

