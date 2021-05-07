Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCOM. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.07 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.