Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,636 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 450% compared to the typical volume of 1,206 call options.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LL stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $692.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.
