Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,636 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 450% compared to the typical volume of 1,206 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LL stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $692.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

