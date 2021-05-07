Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Issued By Truist Securiti

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

NYSE CVS opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

