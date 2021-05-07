Head-To-Head Contrast: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and SilverSun Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.56 billion 0.06 -$509.12 million ($1.61) -1.04 SilverSun Technologies $38.50 million 0.95 $6.79 million N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Exela Technologies and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -34.65% N/A -14.81% SilverSun Technologies -2.94% -2.16% -1.06%

Summary

Exela Technologies beats SilverSun Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services; and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

