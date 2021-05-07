Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of WTT stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

