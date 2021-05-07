JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €49.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HLE. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of HLE opened at €51.18 ($60.21) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.99. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 52 week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

