National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EYE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. National Vision has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,260.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 716.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $34,188,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth about $22,321,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,666,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 325,263 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

