Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.73 ($7.92).

LEO stock opened at €12.33 ($14.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94. Leoni has a 12-month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of €15.03 ($17.68). The stock has a market cap of $402.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is €11.20 and its 200 day moving average is €9.19.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

