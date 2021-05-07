Barclays Reiterates “€218.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €192.21 ($226.13).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at €206.20 ($242.59) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €201.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion and a PE ratio of 45.26. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a 12 month high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.