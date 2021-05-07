Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,443 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackbaud by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 207,522 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,222,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $67.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.79, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.