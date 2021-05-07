Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

ORGO opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.17 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,304.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 over the last three months. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 206,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $16,447,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

