New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.59 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

