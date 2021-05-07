AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.27.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $156.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,095 shares of company stock worth $3,610,335 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,106 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $5,776,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in AGCO by 61.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

