Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Raised to $120.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI stock opened at $108.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.