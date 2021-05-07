Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $67.41 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $46.14 and a twelve month high of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $179,669.14. Insiders have sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

