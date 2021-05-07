Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

CMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

