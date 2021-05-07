Aimia (AIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Aimia (TSE:AIM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:AIM opened at C$4.91 on Friday. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$2.16 and a 12-month high of C$5.58. The stock has a market cap of C$454.12 million and a PE ratio of -27.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 40.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

